<p>Mumbai: Amid the agrarian distress and the West Asia crisis-triggered LPG shortage, the Congress on Monday accused the BJP of running “chaotic administration” at the Centre and Maharashtra. </p><p>"An attempt is being made to impose dictatorship in the country and a conspiracy is being started to create an India that is in line with Golwalkar's 'Bunt of Thought' by trampling upon the Constitution,” Maharashtra Congress president Harshavardhan Sapkal said addressing a meeting after march from Suratgaon to Tuljapur in Tuljapur taluka of Dharashiv for various demands of the farmers were highlighted.</p><p>Sapkal said that across the country the problems of farmers, labourers, women and youth is serious, and compounding. </p><p>“Inflation and unemployment have increased, LPG cylinders and petrol, diesel are not available but the government is not paying attention to it,” the former MLA said. </p>.11 Maharashtra's Thane residents cheated with fake housing scheme; credentials misused for transactions.<p>On the case involving self-styled godman Ashok Kharat, he said: “Fadnavis should not boast about cracking the Kharat case. He had knowledge of this for 8-9 months , so why was he sleeping all this time ? Maharashtra should get a full-time Home Minister.”</p><p>According to hinm, the matter cannot be covered up by the resignation of the Chairperson of the State Women's Commission Rupali Chakankar, but action should be taken against all the ministers, MLAs, MPs and government officials involved in this under the Anti-Superstition Act and the mastermind of this case should be revealed.” </p>