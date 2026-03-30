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'Attempt to impose dictatorship in country': Maharashtra Congress chief Sapkal

Sapkal said that across the country the problems of farmers, labourers, women and youth is serious, and compounding.
Last Updated : 30 March 2026, 14:29 IST
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Published 30 March 2026, 14:29 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

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