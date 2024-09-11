Audi hit-and-run case: Beef consumed by state BJP chief's son, alleges Shiva Sen (UBT)'s Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: The accident involving the Audi of BJP’s Maharashtra unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule’s son Sanket took a new turn on Wednesday with Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut alleging that food bills of ‘beef cutlets’ were found in the car.

Bawankule and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who holds the Home portfolio, have come under fire because of the midnight road-rage accident in Nagpur.

“They went to a bar….the bill of the khana-pina (good and drinks) should be made public…there is a bill related to liquor…there are bills reflecting that they had ordered chicken, mutton and beef...beef cutlet,” Raut alleged.

“And they teach us about Hindutva and festivals…there is mob lynching…they prevent others from eating non-vegetarian food in the name of Shravan, Ganeshotsav and other festivals,” claimed Raut and claimed that the the bills were found by the police.

However, Nagpur Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone II) Rahul Madane, who is heading the probe, denied the allegations and said there’s no mention of ‘beef’ in the bill.