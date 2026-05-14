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'Austerity stunt': Congress slams CM Fadnavis for riding bike with expired PUC to Vidhan Bhavan

In a post on X, congress leader Varsha Eknath Gaikwad called it an 'Austerity Stunt', saying the CM arrived on a motorcycle with an expired PUC certificate, sharing a screenshot of the video.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 12:45 IST
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The expired PUC certificate

The expired PUC certificate

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Published 14 May 2026, 12:45 IST
India NewsPrime Minister Narendra ModiDevendra FadnavisConservation effortsMumbai Cityfuel efficiency

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