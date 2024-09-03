Home
Passenger assaults staff at Air India Express counter at Mumbai airport, handed over to CISF

The passengers and staff involved in the incident were women.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 September 2024, 15:48 IST

Mumbai: A female passenger assaulted a female staff at the Air India Express counter in the Mumbai airport, and the passenger was later handed over to the police, according to a source.

The incident happened on Sunday.

"On 1st September, a passenger at Mumbai airport misbehaved with a staff member of our ground operations partner. The Duty Manager promptly notified CISF, and the passenger was handed over to the police in accordance with Standard Operating Procedures," an Air India Express spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

The source in the know said passengers and staff involved were females.

Published 03 September 2024, 15:48 IST
