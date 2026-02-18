Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Aviation company appears to be mainly responsible for Baramati plane crash: Praful Patel

Pawar and four others were killed after the Learjet 45 aircraft owned by VSR Ventures crashed near the Baramati airstrip on January 28.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 18:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 18:56 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtraPraful Patel

Follow us on :

Follow Us