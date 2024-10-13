Baba Siddique murder case: All you need to know about the shooting, suspects, state of the investigation, politician reactions

A forensic team investigates the site where former Maharashtra minister Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants, in Mumbai, Saturday night, Oct 12, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
Siddique was shot at by three assailants at Kher Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Saturday night around 9.30 pm, right outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.
The senior politician was subsequently rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Doctors later told PTI that despite a two-hour-long attempt to save the politician, he succumbed to his injuries.
"There were two wounds of gunshots at the front of his chest. There was lot of blood loss, and he was unconscious when his family members brought him to the hospital," doctors told the news agency, adding, "It is possible [he died before being brought to the hospital]. There was no response from him when he was brought in. He was unconscious. We undertook resuscitation, but Siddique was declared dead at 11.27 pm on Saturday."
Now, Siddique's body has been taken to the Mumbai municipal corporation's Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem, which will reveal more details about the nature and extent of his injuries.
Among the three assailants, two have been nabbed and one is absconding.
Of the two suspects apprehended, police identified one as Dharamraj Kashyap from Uttar Pradesh, and the other as Gurmail Singh from Haryana.
At the time of writing, there were rumours that the shooters could be members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. However, DH could not confirm whether there is credence to these rumours.
Cops said the third accused fled from the spot and a manhunt is under way to nab the shooter.
Reports suggest that the accused received their weapons a fortnight before the shooting, and had been living in a rented house in Kurla for the past 25-30 days, paying Rs 14,000 rent per month.
NDTV, citing sources, reported that the shooters were paid Rs 50,000 each to carry out the hit on Siddique, and that at least six bullets were fired at the NCP leader, of which four struck him in the chest.
Security personnel stand guard outside deceased NCP leader Baba Siddique's residence, in Mumbai, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2024.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Mumbai Police have formed multiple teams to probe the murder and these teams have fanned out across locations in a bid to track the absconding shooter and identify and nab any other conspirator.
Police are probing every possible angle, including the possible role of the infamous Mumbai underworld, and the possibility of the involvement of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.
Given that Siddique had multiple business interests, police are also probing whether a business rivalry led to the shooting.
The possibility of contract killing is also being probed.
Siddique was part of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, and hence part of the ruling Maha Yuti coalition.
Taking to X shortly after the incident, NCP chief Ajit Pawar strongly condemned the shooting, writing, "The incident of firing on NCP leader, former Minister of State, my colleague Baba Siddiqui who has been in the Legislature for a long time is very unfortunate, condemnable and painful. I was shocked to know that he died in this incident. I have lost my good colleague, friend. I strongly condemn this cowardly attack."
"The incident will be thoroughly investigated and strict action will be taken against the attackers. The mastermind behind the attack will also be traced," he vowed.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde was also quick to condole the former minister's demise and announced a funeral with full state honours.
The Home Minister of the state and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, however, had yet to comment on Siddique's murder at the time of writing this.
The Opposition, meanwhile, came down heavily on the ruling government and Fadnavis, in particular, calling for the resignations of both Shinde and his deputy from the BJP.
While Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut called for Fadnavis' head, saying that the Governor should intervene and remove him as Home Minister, NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil called the murder shameful and a reflection of the broken state of law and order in Maharashtra under the Maha Yuti government.
(Details mentioned in this article could be subject to change, given the fast-evolving nature of the case)