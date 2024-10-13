Baba Siddique murder case: All you need to know about the shooting, suspects, state of the investigation, politician reactions

Siddique was shot at by three assailants at Kher Nagar in the Bandra area of Mumbai on Saturday night around 9.30 pm, right outside his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office.

The senior politician was subsequently rushed to the Lilavati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Doctors later told PTI that despite a two-hour-long attempt to save the politician, he succumbed to his injuries.

"There were two wounds of gunshots at the front of his chest. There was lot of blood loss, and he was unconscious when his family members brought him to the hospital," doctors told the news agency, adding, "It is possible [he died before being brought to the hospital]. There was no response from him when he was brought in. He was unconscious. We undertook resuscitation, but Siddique was declared dead at 11.27 pm on Saturday."

Now, Siddique's body has been taken to the Mumbai municipal corporation's Cooper Hospital for a post-mortem, which will reveal more details about the nature and extent of his injuries.