Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Baba Siddique murder case: Five more held after raids in Panvel, Raigad; arrests rise to 9

Siddique was shot at and grievously injured on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area.
PTI
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 12:10 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

The arrested persons were also in touch with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is accused of gunning down Siddique, the official added. "The total number of arrests in the case now stands at nine. Further probe is underway," he added.

Siddique was shot at and grievously injured on October 12 near his MLA son Zeeshan Siddique's office in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area.

The Congress-turned-NCP leader died some time later in nearby Lilavati Hospital. The four persons arrested earlier include two alleged shooters who were overpowered by police and passersby at the spot itself.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 October 2024, 12:10 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtra

Follow us on :

Follow Us