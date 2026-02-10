Menu
Baba Siddique murder case: MCOCA court frames charges against 27 accused

Framing of charges is the first stage in a criminal trial under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), where the court formalises accusations based on evidence.
Last Updated : 10 February 2026, 10:36 IST
Published 10 February 2026, 10:36 IST
