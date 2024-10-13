Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai cops fan out in two districts of Madhya Pradesh hot on trail of one accused

Mumbai Police have so far arrested two persons. They suspect the involvement of more persons in the murder.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 15:53 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 October 2024, 15:53 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraCrimeMadhya PradeshmurderPolice

Follow us on :

Follow Us