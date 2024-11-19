Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai court extends main shooter's police custody till November 23

<p>Mumbai: A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended till November 23 the police custody of Shivkumar Gautam, the alleged main shooter arrested in NCP leader Baba Siddique's murder case.</p>.<p>The police sought further remand of Gautam, saying he was not cooperating with the probe, and the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered as yet.</p>.Baba Siddique murder: Gujarat man held from Akola, 25th arrest in case.<p>The Mumbai crime branch, in a joint operation with Uttar Pradesh's special task force (STF), apprehended the 20-year-old shooter and four others from Uttar Pradesh on November 10.</p>.<p>The four others, Anurag Kashyap, Gyan Prakash Tripathi, Akash Srivastava and Akhilendra Pratap Singh, were arrested for allegedly sheltering Gautam and helping him flee to Nepal.</p>.<p>All the accused were produced before additional chief judicial magistrate Vinod Patil at the end of their previous remand on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The court extended Gautam's police custody till November 23, while the other accused were sent to 14-day judicial custody.</p>.<p>Former Maharashtra minister Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office building in Bandra East on October 12.</p>.<p>He sustained two bullet injuries on his chest and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he passed away.</p>