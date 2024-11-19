Home
maharashtra

Baba Siddique murder: Mumbai court extends main shooter's police custody till November 23

The police sought further remand of Gautam, saying he was not cooperating with the probe, and the weapon used in the shooting has not been recovered as yet.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 14:12 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 14:12 IST
India News Mumbai Crime police custody

