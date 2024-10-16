Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Baba Siddique's son meets senior Mumbai police officers

Police, trying to unravel the motive behind the sensational killing, are yet to record the statement of Zeeshan.
PTI
Last Updated : 16 October 2024, 16:33 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 October 2024, 16:33 IST
India NewsMaharashtraMumbai police

Follow us on :

Follow Us