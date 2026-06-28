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Homeindiamaharashtra

Baby humpback whale dies in Mumbai’s shores

Marine mammals are highly sensitive to environmental changes, and such strandings often indicate deeper ecological stress, Kumar pointed out.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 11:38 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 11:38 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtrawhale

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