Baby humpback whale dies in Mumbai’s shores

<p>Mumbai: A baby humpback whale washed up to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai’s</a> shoreline, however, died during the rescue efforts on Saturday. </p><p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/whale">whale</a> was found stranded between the rocks near Otters Club, close to the Bandra–Versova Sea Link.</p><p>“The baby humpback whale was later confirmed dead. In a coordinated operation, teams from the Mumbai Fire Brigade and the Bandra–Versova Sea Link used a crane to carefully lift the animal off the rocky shoreline before it was transported for burial,” according to a X post by BandraBuzz. </p>. <p>"The death of the whale off Mumbai is deeply distressing and should be treated as a warning from nature," said B N Kumar, Director of NatConnect Foundation. </p><p>While the precise cause can only be established through scientific investigation, the incident raises serious concerns about the deteriorating health of our coastal waters, he said.</p><p>Marine mammals are highly sensitive to environmental changes, and such strandings often indicate deeper ecological stress, Kumar pointed out.</p>.Largest whale 'graveyard' discovered, with skeletons spanning 5 million years.<p>"Our recent laboratory analysis of high-tide water entering the DPS Flamingo Lake found contamination levels far above permissible limits, confirming that polluted tidal inflows are degrading one of the most important wetlands in the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary ecosystem," he said. </p><p>If polluted seawater is impacting protected wetlands, its effect on marine biodiversity, including large mammals, cannot be ignored, Kumar argued.</p><p>NatConnect Foundation urged the National Institute of Oceanography to undertake a comprehensive scientific study of Mumbai's coastal waters to assess water quality, pollution levels, habitat degradation and their impact on marine life. The loss of this whale must become a catalyst for urgent scientific intervention and stronger measures to restore the ecological health of our coastline.</p><p>"The death of the whale is not merely an isolated wildlife tragedy; it is a stark reminder that the health of our seas and the livelihoods of our traditional fishing communities are inseparably linked. When the marine ecosystem is under stress from pollution, habitat degradation and unregulated coastal activities, it is not only marine species that suffer but also thousands of fisherfolk who depend on healthy waters for their survival," said Nandakumar Pawar, Director of Sagar Shakti.</p><p>"Large marine mammals are indicators of the overall health of the ocean. Their distress should compel us to examine the cumulative impact of untreated sewage, industrial effluents, plastic waste and increasing human interference along the coast. We need a scientific assessment of Mumbai's marine ecosystem, coupled with sustained conservation measures, before such incidents become more frequent. Protecting the sea is ultimately about protecting biodiversity, food security and the future of our coastal communities," Pawar added.</p>