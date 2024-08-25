Badlapur incident: Ambadas Danve leads protest in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, detained

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Legislative Council Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve was detained on Sunday after he protested outside the airport in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar against the Badlapur incident.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend a programme in neighbouring Jalgaon on Sunday. PM Modi was supposed to reach the airport and move further to Jalgaon.

Speaking to media outside the Chikalthana Airport here, Danve said, “Police are using force here. Are we terrorists that force is being used against us?” The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader asked why the police did not use their authority in the Badlapur incident and took swift action.