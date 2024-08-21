Badlapur protest was politically motivated; most protestors were outsiders: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday claimed that the protest at Badlapur in Thane district over the alleged sexual abuse of two kindergarten girls was politically motivated and aimed at maligning the state government.

He also said that the majority of protesters were outsiders.

Talking to reporters, Shinde targeted the opposition and said those doing politics over the incident should be ashamed.

A massive protest broke out in Badlapur town on Tuesday as angry parents, local residents and others blocked railway tracks and ransacked the school where two kindergarten girl students were sexually abused by a male attendant last week.