Badlapur school sexual abuse case: Court sends accused to 14-day judicial custody

Thane: A court in Thane district on Monday remanded the man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing two minor girls at a school in Badlapur town to 14-day judicial custody, a police officer said.

The accused, an attendant at the private school, was produced before a magistrate's court at Kalyan amid elaborate security arrangements after the expiry of his police custody.

The court remanded him to 14-day judicial custody and sent him to jail, said the officer.