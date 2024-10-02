Home
Badlapur sex assault: Maharashtra government sets up commission for probe into accused's shooting

Two girls, aged four and five years, were allegedly sexually abused by a male attendant inside the toilet of a school at Badlapur in Thane district in August.
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 08:26 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 08:26 IST
