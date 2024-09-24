Badlapur sexual abuse case: Family suspects foul play in Akshay Shinde death

Mumbai: A day after Akshay Shinde was shot dead by the police in an encounter, the family of the prime suspect suspect foul play. The state-CID has taken over the investigations.
Akshay Shinde (24) was shot inside the police van near the Mumbra Bypass when he was being escorted from the Taloja Jail to Badlapur for investigations.
Thane police commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre immediately ordered an eight-member inquiry committee headed by Additional Commissioner of Police Punjabrao Ugle to investigate the incident.
The Mumbra police station carried out a spot panchanama while a police team visited the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa, where his body was kept overnight.
In the morning, the body was shifted to the Sir JJ Hospital in Mumbai, where the post-mortem was conducted.
Meanwhile, as per protocols, the investigation was taken over by the State-CID.
Akshay Shinde’s parents - father Anna Shinde and mother Alka Shinde alleged foul play and refused to believe the police version of the encounter.
“The police have killed our child. The school management must also be probed. The police got him to write something but we don’t know what it is my son was afraid of bursting crackers and crossing the road. How can he shoot at policemen,” Alka Shinde said.
“What we want is a proper probe,” said Anna Shinde.
So far, the Shinde couple have not claimed the body.
The Mumbra Police have registered an accidental death report after Akshay Shinde’s encounter killing in self-defence by the police escort team.
The police have lodged a separate case against Akshay Shinde under the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita and Arms Act for snatching an Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More’s service revolver and firing three rounds one of which hit on his thigh.
Published 24 September 2024, 15:44 IST