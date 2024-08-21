Badlapur sexual abuse: FIR registered against 300 protestors, cops arrest 40

An FIR has been registered against around 300 people protesting the alleged sexual abuse of two girl students at a school in Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane district.
Thane Police have arrested more than 40 people, who will be presented in court today.
Police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school in Badlapur for allegedly abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four years. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.
The school management has suspended the principal, a class teacher, and a female attendant, over the incident.
The incident triggered a massive protest by parents of the children studying in the school and others, including several women, who came onto the tracks at Badlapur station and blocked local trains, affecting services between Karjat and Kalyan section. They shouted slogans to demand action against the guilty.
