Badlapur sexual abuse: List of high-profile cases handled by Ujjwal Nikam, prosecutor in the case

Senior advocate and Padma Shri awardee Ujjwal Nikam has been appointed the special public prosecutor in the sexual assault case in Thane involving two kindergarten students.

The police on August 17 arrested an attendant at the school in Badlapur, Thane for allegedly abusing two girl students of the kindergarten, aged three and four. As per the complaint, he abused the girls in the toilet of the school.

The principal of the school where the crime took place has been suspended with two other staffers. While residents and several locals protested against the sexual abuse on two children, the police arrested 40 people who will be presented in the court today (August 21).

Given his experience in handling crucial high-profile cases, including the 1991 Kalyan bomb blast and the murder of T Series founder Gulshan Kumar, Nikam has been handed over the Thane sexual assault case.

Let us take a brief look at Nikam's tenure as high-profile public prosecutor.