Badlapur sexual assault case: FIR against school authorities for not complying with POCSO Act provisions

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual assault case in a school in Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane for not complying with certain provisions of the POCSO Act.

"FIR registered against the school authorities for not complying to the provisions of section 19 of the POCSO Act which mandates that every authority when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action," the SIT said, as per news agency ANI.