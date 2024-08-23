Badlapur sexual assault case: FIR against school authorities for not complying with POCSO Act provisions

A First Information Report (FIR) was filed by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged sexual assault case in a school in Badlapur in Maharashtra's Thane for not complying with certain provisions of the POCSO Act.
"FIR registered against the school authorities for not complying to the provisions of section 19 of the POCSO Act which mandates that every authority when they come to know about any such kind of sexual assault against minors are obligated to report this to police authorities for further action," the SIT said, as per news agency ANI.
"The statements of the two victims and their parents have been recorded," it added.
The Bombay High Court on Thursday expressed outrage over the police's handling of the case, while describing the crime as "absolutely shocking."
Taking suo motu (on its own) cognisance of the case which has triggered widespread protests, the high court lashed out at the local police for the delay in the registration of a First Information Report (FIR), and also the school authorities who failed to report the crime to the police promptly.
