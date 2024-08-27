Badlapur sexual assault case: Need to change mindset of boys, says Bombay HC

A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithiviraj Chavan, hearing a plea taken up suo motu (on its own), said male dominance and chauvinism persist in society, and hence, boys need to be taught from a young age about right and wrong behaviour.



The court suggested setting up a committee to study the issue and recommend rules and guidelines to be followed in schools to avoid such incidents.



Two four-year-old girls were allegedly sexually abused by an attendant at a school in Badlapur. The incident triggered protests, with the state government assuring strict action against the culprit.