Badlapur sexual assault case: Need to change mindset of boys, says Bombay HC

Mumbai: Boys need to be educated about gender equality and sensitised from a tender age, and their mindset needs to be changed as well, the Bombay High Court said on Tuesday while hearing a plea on the Badlapur sexual assault case.
A division bench of Justices Revati Mohite Dere and Prithiviraj Chavan, hearing a plea taken up suo motu (on its own), said male dominance and chauvinism persist in society, and hence, boys need to be taught from a young age about right and wrong behaviour.
The court suggested setting up a committee to study the issue and recommend rules and guidelines to be followed in schools to avoid such incidents.
Two four-year-old girls were allegedly sexually abused by an attendant at a school in Badlapur. The incident triggered protests, with the state government assuring strict action against the culprit.
The court reiterated its displeasure with the Badlapur police's initial handling of the probe and said the police ought to have shown some sensitivity.
The bench noted, "One of the victim girls and her family were asked to come to the police station to record their statement. The Badlapur police did not even attempt to record the statement at their house. There has been a serious lapse in the investigation by the Badlapur police."
Maharashtra's Advocate General (AG) Birendra Saraf admitted to the lapse and said three police officers from the Badlapur police station have been suspended.
Published 27 August 2024, 13:02 IST