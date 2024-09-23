Badlapur sexual assault case: Opposition questions the conduct of probe

Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said that the encounter was an attempt to destroy evidence. "How exactly did Akshay Shinde shoot? Were the accused Akshay's hands not tied when he was in police custody? How did he snatch the gun? How can the police be so careless?,” asked Wadettiwar.

"In the Badlapur case, on one hand, no action is taken against the directors of the institution when they are linked to BJP, on the other hand, today the accused Akshay Shinde shot himself, it is very shocking and suspicious. From the beginning we do not believe in the police in the Badlapur case,” he said.

State NCP (SP) President Jayant Patil, who is a former Home Minister, asked how an accused can lay hands in the firearm of a police officer. “There should be a probe,” he said.

Shiv Sena (UBT) deputy leader Sushma Andhare sought a CBI probe under judicial supervision. “The encounter seems to have an imprint of the Hyderabad encounter of four accused of gangrape-murder,” she said, adding that the educational institution is linked to the BJP.