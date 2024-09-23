Badlapur sexual assault case: Primary accused Akshay Shinde killed in encounter with police

Thane: In a shocking turn of events, Akshay Anna Shinde, the prime accused in the Badlapur sexual assault case involving two minor girls in a school, was shot dead by police during an exchange of fire in a police van in Thane district on Monday.

While Akshay Shinde (24) was being escorted from the Taloja Jail to Badlapur for investigation in a case of unnatural sex filed by his estranged second wife, the shoot-out took place near the Mumbra Bypass between 1800 to 1815 hrs, police said.

According to preliminary reports, while inside the police van, Akshay Shinde snatched the service pistol of Assistant Police Inspector Nilesh More, and fired three rounds.

One bullet hit More, who sustained injury on his thigh.

In the retaliatory fire by another police officer, he was injured and immediately rushed to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital at Kalwa, where he was pronounced dead on admission.