Badlapur sexual assault case: Primary accused Akshay Shinde suffers gunshot wounds

Thane: In a serious turn of events, Akshay Shinde, the main accused in the case involving sexual assault of two minor girls in Badlapur in Thane district, suffered gunshot wounds on Monday evening. Shinde has been rushed to a hospital in critical condition.
The Thane police formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate into the matter and it has chargesheets in both the cases before the special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act court in Kalyan.
“I am not aware of what exactly has happened. I am not in Mumbai,” said Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. What exactly has happened is not yet clearly known.
The exchange of fire happened inside a police van, reports reaching here said.
Shinde, who is in his twenties, was arrested on August 17 after the girls’ parents pressed for a formal complaint despite an initial delay in filing the FIR. The Badlapur police was shifting him to the Taloja jail.
Published 23 September 2024, 13:47 IST