<p>Mumbai: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/chhagan-bhujbal">Chhagan Bhujbal</a>, a former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> deputy chief minister, has rejected ex-IPS officer K P Raghuvanshi's claim that he had pressured him to arrest <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bal-thackeray">Bal Thackeray</a>, saying the "file" related to the case had come from the police themselves.</p><p>Thackeray, the late Shiv Sena founder, was arrested briefly in 2000 for his alleged role in instigating the 1993 communal riots in Mumbai.</p><p>A biography of Raghuvanshi, released in his presence last week, quoted him as saying that he was under pressure from Bhujbal to arrest the Sena chief.</p><p>"I want to ask Raghuvanshi, who sent me the file? After we got the file from the police commissioner, we could not send it back, because we had promised to implement the Srikrishna commission report (on the Mumbai riots)," said Bhujbal, now a senior NCP minister in the BJP-led state government, on Tuesday.</p><p>He also said that he had told senior police officer M N Singh that Thackeray should get bail, and if he did not, Thackeray's residence 'Matoshri' should be converted into a jail, Bhujbal further said.</p><p>Thackeray was arrested on July 25, 2000, by the Mumbai police for his alleged provocative writings in the Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' during the riots.</p><p>He was produced before the court, but the case was dismissed, and he was discharged.</p>