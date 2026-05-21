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Homeindiamaharashtra

Bandra demolition drive violence: 16 held so far; cops acted only after coming under attack, says CM Fadnavis

The official said 150 persons are wanted in connection with the violence and CCTV footage etc was being checked to nab them.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 15:40 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 15:40 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraWestern RailwayDemolition DriveBandra

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