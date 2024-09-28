Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested for illegally living in Maharashtra

Bangladeshi national Riya Barde, who is a porn star, was recently arrested by Maharashtra Police for illegally staying in India.

As per a News18 report , Barde had been living in India with her family on fake documents.

While the cops arrested Barde, also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh in the adult industry, they are still on a lookout for her parents and siblings.

The police reportedly found out about Barde after one of her friends Prashant Mishra complained to them that she had been illegally staying in India.