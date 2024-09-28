Bangladeshi porn star Riya Barde arrested for illegally living in Maharashtra

Bangladeshi national Riya Barde, who is a porn star, was recently arrested by Maharashtra Police for illegally staying in India.
As per a News18 report , Barde had been living in India with her family on fake documents.
While the cops arrested Barde, also known as Arohi Barde and Banna Sheikh in the adult industry, they are still on a lookout for her parents and siblings.
The police reportedly found out about Barde after one of her friends Prashant Mishra complained to them that she had been illegally staying in India.
Her mother, a Bangladesh national, got married to one Arvind Barde in Maharashtra's Amravati, after which she faked her documents to forge her identity as an Indian national.
Riya Barde, whose parents are said to be in Qatar at present, had been arrested earlier as well, on charges of prostitution, the publication reported.
Meanwhile, states across India have been reporting presence of illegal migrants following the turmoil in the foreign country.
The Maharashtra Police have registered two cases after banners targeting “illegal” immigrants belonging to a particular community from Bangladesh were put up in two villages in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.
The banners, found at the entrance of two villages near Bhiwandi, warned “illegal” immigrants from the neighbouring nation against entering the area and asked house owners to share details of such individuals living as tenants in their properties, the official said.
Police are yet to ascertain who put up the banners, he said.
The Kongaon and Narpoli police stations have registered FIRs under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections 223, (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 299 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and the Maharashtra Prevention of Defacement of Property Act.
