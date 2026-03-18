<p>Mumbai: The bank accounts of controversial organisation Gulzar-e-Raza Trust have been sealed and its transactions are being investigated by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ATS">Anti-Terrorism Squad</a>.</p><p>The Gulzar-e-Raza Trust, which was operating under the guise of religious activities was allegedly collecting large sums of money from the public because of which it was under scanner for suspected foreign funding and financial irregularities.</p><p>“The bank accounts of the controversial organization Gulzar-e-Raza Trust have sealed, and its transactions are being investigated by the ATS,” Maharashtra Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Devendra%20Fadnavis">Devendra Fadnavis</a> told the Maharashtra Legislative Council.</p>.ATS raids over 20 locations in two districts in Maharashtra.<p>Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, told the House that the organisation had received approximately Rs 4 crore through donations.</p><p>“Gulzaar-e-Raza organisation has received contributions from many unknown individuals in multiple drop boxes placed at various districts, so the matter is being investigated. It also accepts contributions from one foreign entity named Dawat-e-Islami. All its transactions and expenditure are under scanner now,” the chief minister said.</p>