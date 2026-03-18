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Bank accounts of Gulzar-e-Raza sealed: Maharashtra Chief Minsiter Devendra Fadnavis

Fadnavis, who is also the state Home Minister, told the House that the organisation had received approximately Rs 4 crore through donations.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsMaharashtraDevendra Fadnavis

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