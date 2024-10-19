Home
Banks in Maharashtra to go on strike on November 16 seeking adequate security to bank employees, properties

The UFBU would also hold a dharna on 25 October at the Azad Maidan after which they would meet the officials of Indian Bank Association and Maharashtra administration and police.
Mrityunjay Bose
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 14:19 IST

Published 19 October 2024, 14:19 IST
India NewsMaharashtrabanksStrike

