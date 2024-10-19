Banks in Maharashtra to go on strike on November 16 seeking adequate security to bank employees, properties

<p>Mumbai: In a development that would rattle CM <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/eknath-shinde">Eknath Shinde</a>-led Maha Yuti government, the banks in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> would observe a strike on 16 November demanding adequate security because of issues involving the implementation of Mukhya Mantri Ladki Bahin Yojana. </p><p>The decision was taken by the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU).</p><p>“In the process of implementation of state Government’s popular scheme, Ladki Bahin Yojana, due to lack of planning and coordination with the bank and state government there is a chaos in the branches of banks,” said Devidas Tuljapurkar, Convenor, UFBU (Maharashtra State).</p><p>“There is huge rush at the counters for opening of new accounts, for Aadhar seeding, for converting inoperative accounts to operative accounts by submitting KYC documents. In some of the accounts, the banks had levied the service charges but could not recover, since sufficient balance was not there in the account, which amount is now debited to such accounts through the system, consequent upon credit of aid under Ladki Bahin scheme. This has developed irritation with the beneficiary customers leading to quarrels,” Tuljapurkar said in a press statement.</p>.HDFC Bank Q2 profit up 5% to Rs 16,821 crore.<p>He went on to state that some “so-called people’s representatives”, claiming to be the future MLAs by taking advantage of this situation.</p><p>According to him, in order to gain popularity with the beneficiaries, they are harassing the bank employees by abusing and assaulting them. </p><p>Series of such untoward incidents have taken place across the state, he said and listed some of the incidents. </p><p>He said the organisation of all the nine unions of the bank employees operating in the industry have decided to observe one day’s strike on 16 November demanding adequate security to bank employees, bank property.</p><p>The UFBU would also hold a dharna on 25 October at the Azad Maidan after which they would meet the officials of Indian Bank Association and Maharashtra administration and police. </p>