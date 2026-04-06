<p>Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>Minister Sanjay Shirsat on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing it of "denting" the state's political culture by fielding a candidate for the Baramati assembly bypoll.</p>.<p>The April 23 by-election in the Baramati assembly constituency in Pune district has been necessitated by the death of sitting NCP MLA and then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.</p>.<p>Speaking to reporters here, the Shiv Sena leader asserted that by-elections necessitated by the death of a sitting legislator should ideally be held unopposed.</p>.Congress to put up ‘nominal fight’ in Baramati bypoll: Ashok Chavan.<p>"We have seen this in several instances in the past in Maharashtra that if a public representative dies in an accident or before completing the term, everyone believes that the election for that seat should be unopposed. This has been our culture: the elections should be unopposed irrespective of the political party," he asserted.</p>.<p>The Congress has "dented" this culture by fielding its candidate, the state social justice minister said, adding that the Opposition party will have to face the implications of its decision.</p>.<p>The Congress has fielded its state unit secretary, Akash More, against Maharashtra Deputy CM and NCP chief Sunetra Pawar for the bypoll.</p>.<p>While the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) had announced it would not field a candidate against Sunetra as a mark of respect for her deceased husband, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has also indicated its support for an unopposed election.</p>.<p>Shirsat further stated that social activist Anjali Damania's allegations in connection with self-styled godman and rape accused Ashok Kharat must also be scrutinised.</p>.<p>Damania had last week alleged that Shiv Sena leader and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Kharat had exchanged at least 17 calls during an unspecified period in the past. Damania claimed she received Kharat's CDR (Call Detail Records) on WhatsApp from an unknown number.</p>.<p>"Damania's allegations should also now come under inquiry. A probe needs to be conducted to find out how these call details emerged. Defaming someone with allegations in the Kharat case is not good. If such allegations keep emerging, the police will not be able to conduct a proper probe," the Shiv Sena leader said.</p>