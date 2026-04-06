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Baramati bypoll: Congress ‘dented’ Maharashtra's political culture by fielding candidate, says Sanjay Shirsat

The April 23 by-election in the Baramati assembly constituency in Pune district has been necessitated by the death of sitting NCP MLA and then Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 10:32 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

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