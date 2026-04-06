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Baramati bypoll: May withdraw from fray if FIR registered in Ajit Pawar plane crash, says Congress

State Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe, in a statement, rejected claims that the April 23 by-election should be held unopposed, and accused the BJP of adopting a 'convenient' political stance.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 07:01 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 07:01 IST
India NewsCongressIndian PoliticsMaharashtraAjit Pawar

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