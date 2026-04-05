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Baramati bypolls: Congress fields Akash More against Sunetra Pawar

This is the first time in nearly three decades that the Congress will contest from Baramati.
Last Updated : 05 April 2026, 16:07 IST
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Published 05 April 2026, 16:07 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtrasunetra pawar

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