Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Baramati plane crash | Government must provide security to Rohit Pawar, says Supriya Sule

'Rohit Pawar has been placing facts, issues and questions in a well-researched and thoughtful manner reflecting public sentiment,' said Supriya Sule
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 07:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 07:07 IST
MaharashtraSupriya SuleAjit PawarRohit Pawar

Follow us on :

Follow Us