<p>Mumbai: Not satisfied with the Directorate General of Civil Aviation grounding the Learjet fleet of VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday demanded that the entire fleet of the aviation company must be grounded. </p><p>“The action is surprising … for non-compliances observed and considering the gaps in maintenance procedures the DGCA decided to initiate corrective measures by immediately grounding Learjet 40/45 aircraft with registration VT-VRA, VT-VRS, VT-VRV, and VT-TRI till continued airworthiness standards are restored … what about the other aircraft in the fleet?” said Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of NCP (SP) supremo <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sharad-pawar">Sharad Pawar</a>.</p><p>“Besides, the (Bombardier) Learjet … it has in its fleet Beechcraft, Pilatus and (Embraer) Legacy … all the aircraft of the company need to be grounded forthwith,” said Rohit Pawar, the nephew of the former Deputy Chief Minister and NCP president late <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ajit-pawar">Ajit Pawar</a> and NCP (SP) working president Supriya Sule. </p><p>“No one can stop us from investigating whether Ajit Dada’s plane crash in Baramati was an accident or sabotage,” he said, lashing out at the Centre and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/maharashtra">Maharashtra </a>government.</p>.Have revealed only 20-30% about Baramati crash: Rohit Pawar.<p>He said that the owner of VSR must be arrested for non-compliance. </p><p>“Still, VSR aircraft are being used by Chief Ministers, politicians, celebrities, sportspersons and actors,” he said. </p><p>Rohit Pawar urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to examine the issue in detail as a Telugu Desam Party leader’s family has financial relations with VSR.</p><p>Rohit Pawar reiterated the demand for the resignation of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu until the probe is over. </p><p>He also accused VSR of having a nexus with DGCA officials.</p><p>Rohit Pawar also said he would register five complaints/FIRs at the Marine Drive police station on Wednesday. “However, if the complaints are not taken, tomorrow, I will go to Baramati police station … there will be one, 10 or 100 people with me,” he warned. </p><p>He also thanked West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee for demanding an investigation on the day of the incident. “I would like to thank the TMC … that day Pawar Saheb said that it was an accident in view of the impending funeral and the huge gathering of people,” he said.</p>.<p>Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar has been discharged from hospital and headed for Mumbai.</p>