Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Baramati plane crash: VSR Ventures orders 'special audit'

These audits are being conducted in phases and appropriate enforcement action will be taken wherever required.
Last Updated : 19 February 2026, 17:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 February 2026, 17:31 IST
India NewsPlane CrashMaharashtraaudit

Follow us on :

Follow Us