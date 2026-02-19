<p>Mumbai: Amid Pawar-family's apprehensions of violation of safety norms and regulatory oversight by VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd, the charter company that owned the Learjet, that crashed in Baramati claiming five lives including Maharashtra’s Deputy Chief Minister and NCP President Ajit Pawar, the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has ordered a “special audit” post the January 28, 2026, landing mishap. </p><p>The MoCA shared the update following the demand of a CBI probe by Ajit Pawar’s wife and Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, who met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with her elder son Parth Pawar, who were accompanied by NCP working president Praful Patel, NCP state unit president Sunil Tatkare and senior minister Hasan Mushrif.</p><p>On the other hand, Sunetra Pawar’s younger son expressed apprehensions over the Black Box being damaged because of the heat and sought a ban on VSR Ventures Pvt Ltd even as NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar continued with expose on what could have gone wrong and demanded the removal of Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu till the probe is over. </p><p>Besides, the MoCA has also asked the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to carry out special audits of other major non-scheduled operators and aerodromes engaged in VIP/VVIP operations. </p><p>These audits are being conducted in phases and appropriate enforcement action will be taken wherever required.</p><p>The aircraft was equipped with two independent flight recorders. </p><p>The Digital Flight Data Recorder (DFDR), manufactured by L3 Communications, has been successfully downloaded at AAIB’s facility in New Delhi. </p><p>The Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) sustained thermal damage. </p><p>As it is manufactured by Honeywell, technical assistance has been sought from the State of Design/Manufacture, in line with para 5.7 and attachment D of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) Annex 13.</p><p>The MoCA said that the investigations into the Learjet 45 (VT-SSK) accident at Baramati is being conducted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) strictly in accordance with the Aircraft (Investigation of Accidents and Incidents) Rules, 2025 and the Standards and Recommended Practices contained (SARP) in ICAO Annex 13.</p>.Ajit Pawar death: NCP demands CBI probe into Baramati plane crash .<p>“The AAIB’s investigation is technical and evidence-based, involving systematic examination of wreckage, operational and maintenance records and laboratory testing of components where required. A Preliminary Report will be issued within 30 days of the occurrence, as per ICAO norms, and the Final Report will follow in due course,” the MoCA said.</p><p>Following the accident, the MoCA asked the DGCA to conduct a Special Audit of VSR Ventures and comprehensive review of regulatory compliance, operational control systems, maintenance practices, crew training standards, safety management systems, and CVR/FDR monitoring. </p><p>“The audit commenced on 4 February 2026 and is expected to conclude shortly. Findings will be reviewed and action will be taken in accordance with DGCA’s Enforcement Policy and Procedures Manual,” the MoCA said.</p><p>On the issue of regulatory oversight, the MoCA said that during 2025, DGCA conducted 51 regulatory audits of non-scheduled operators. </p><p>“Additionally, multiple surveys of VSR Ventures were carried out across areas such as flight safety systems, flight duty time limitations, maintenance compliance (CAR M and CAR 145), documentation and station facilities. All surveillance findings were addressed and closed,” it said. </p><p>In a related development, NCP (SP) working president and Baramati MP Supriya Sule has sought police protection for her nephew and MLA Rohit Pawar, who has been raising concerns and questions about the air accident involving his uncle Ajit Pawar.</p><p>In a statement, Supriya Sule said: “Rohit Pawar has been placing facts, issues and questions in a well-researched and thoughtful manner reflecting public sentiment…If the authorities delay in providing answers, the unease will only grow further. To prevent this from escalating, it is essential that the truth of the incident comes out before the public in a completely transparent manner.” </p><p>She said that questioning the system is the Constitutional right of every Indian citizen.</p><p>"It is extremely important that he is provided adequate security and the full responsibility to ensure his safety must be taken by the state government," she said.</p>