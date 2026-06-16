Battle for Thackeray legacy intensifies ahead of Shiv Sena's 60th anniversary

<p>Mumbai: As the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shiv-sena">Shiv Sena</a> prepares to celebrate its 60th foundation day on June 19, the party founded by late Balasaheb Thackeray finds itself at another defining moment in its turbulent history. </p><p>Four years after the dramatic split engineered by Eknath Shinde, the two rival factions continue to wage a bitter battle — not merely for legislators and MPs, but for political relevance, organisational dominance and ownership of the Thackeray legacy.</p>.Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray calls for meeting of party MPs .<p>The anniversary carries additional symbolism as 2026 marks the birth centenary year of Balasaheb (January 23, 1926-November 17, 2012), who founded the Shiv Sena in 1966 to champion the cause of the Marathi manoos before transforming it into a major Hindutva force in national politics.</p><p>Against this backdrop, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has been making visible efforts to keep his flock together amid reports that several MPs and legislators are being courted by the ruling alliance. </p><p>On the other side, Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde has intensified what political circles have dubbed 'Operation Tiger' — an exercise aimed at further weakening the Uddhav camp and consolidating his position as the dominant face of the Sena movement.</p>.'Op Wolf' to counter 'Op Tiger': Sanjay Raut says all Sena (UBT) MPs are firmly with party.<p>In response, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has sought to project confidence, dismissing the threat and speaking of a counter-strategy termed 'Operation Wolf'.</p><p>Exactly four years ago, immediately after the Sena's 56th foundation day celebrations, Shinde launched his rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray on June 20, 2022, eventually bringing down the Maha Vikas Aghadi government of the Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, with the support of the BJP.</p><p>On June 30, 2022, Shinde was sworn in as Chief Minister with BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy. Barely a year later, on July 2, 2023, Ajit Pawar led a split in the NCP rebelling against his uncle and mentor Sharad Pawar to join the BJP-led alliance. </p><p>The twin rebellions fundamentally altered Maharashtra's political landscape and weakened two of the state's most influential regional formations.</p>.Maharashtra council polls: BJP asks Sena (UBT) to back ‘horse-trading’ charges with proof.<p>The Election Commission's recognition of the Shinde faction as the "real" Shiv Sena and its claim over the iconic bow-and-arrow symbol further deepened the divide. Uddhav Thackeray's faction was subsequently renamed Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and allotted the flaming torch symbol.</p><p>While the split dealt a severe organisational blow to the Thackeray camp, the electoral picture remains more nuanced. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi won 31 of Maharashtra's 48 seats against the 17 secured by the BJP-led Maha Yuti alliance. Within the Sena family, Uddhav Thackeray's party won nine of the 21 seats it contested, while Shinde's Shiv Sena secured seven seats from 15 constituencies.</p><p>However, the momentum shifted during the subsequent Assembly elections. The Shiv Sena led by Shinde won 57 seats, emerging as a major pillar of the Maha Yuti government, while the Shiv Sena (UBT) was reduced to 20 seats. Following the elections, Fadnavis returned as Chief Minister, with Shinde and Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Ministers. After Ajit Pawar's death in a plane crash near Baramati in January this year, his wife Sunetra Pawar was inducted into the Cabinet and appointed Deputy Chief Minister.</p><p>The latest political manoeuvring is being viewed as part of a broader effort by the ruling alliance to further consolidate its position ahead of future electoral contests. </p><p>Reports suggest that 'Operation Tiger' is focused on persuading a significant number of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs to cross over to the Shinde camp, thereby strengthening the NDA's numbers in Parliament while simultaneously weakening the opposition's prospects in Maharashtra.</p><p>The developments have forced the Uddhav camp into a defensive posture. Sunday's meeting of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs at Matoshree, where several members joined virtually, was widely seen as an attempt to publicly demonstrate unity amid persistent speculation about possible defections.</p><p>Political observers note that the Shiv Sena has survived several rebellions in the past — from Chhagan Bhujbal in the early 1990s and Narayan Rane in 2005 to Raj Thackeray's departure in 2006. Yet the 2022 split remains unprecedented because it divided not only the organisation but also the party's leadership, symbols, cadre base and electoral machinery.</p><p>"The earlier splits hurt the Shiv Sena but did not challenge its core identity. The Shinde rebellion did. Four years later, the battle remains unfinished," a senior political observer said.</p><p>"What Maharashtra is witnessing today is the second phase of that struggle. The contest is no longer about who controls the party organisation alone. It is about who emerges as the principal inheritor of Balasaheb Thackeray's political legacy and who ultimately commands the loyalty of the Sena's traditional support base," the observer added.</p><p>With the Sena entering its diamond jubilee year, the political war that began in June 2022 shows little sign of ending. Instead, the coming weeks may determine whether the Thackeray camp succeeds in holding its ground or whether the Shinde-led Sena further consolidates its claim over one of Maharashtra's most influential political brands.</p>