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Battle for Thackeray legacy intensifies ahead of Shiv Sena's 60th anniversary

Four years after the dramatic split engineered by Eknath Shinde, the two rival factions continue to wage a bitter battle for ownership of the Thackeray legacy.
Last Updated : 16 June 2026, 07:34 IST
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Published 16 June 2026, 07:34 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtraMaharashtra NewsEknath ShindeShiv SenaUddhav ThackerayBalasaheb ThackerayMaharashtra politics

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