BEST employees’ unions call off strike; bus services to resume in Mumbai

<p>Mumbai: The indefinite strike by employees of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking was called off on Sunday night following a meeting between their unions and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, officials said.</p>.<p>The strike, which had severely disrupted bus services across Mumbai for the last three days, was withdrawn following discussions chaired by Shinde with representatives of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/best">BEST</a> Sanyukt Kamgar Kruti Samiti, which was leading the agitation, and other stakeholders, they said.</p>.<p>The meeting was held at the Sahyadi Guest House here.</p>.Day 3 of Mumbai BEST bus strike: Services hit; 100 buses deployed for NEET students.<p>Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sachin Ahir, who is also the coordinator of a joint action committee of BEST employees' unions, made the announcement after Shinde said permanent and wet-lease employees would receive an interim pay hike of Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 per month, respectively.</p>.<p>Some of the employees’ major demands have also been accepted, Ahir said, adding that BEST buses would soon return to the city’s roads. </p>