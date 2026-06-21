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Homeindiamaharashtra

BEST employees’ unions call off strike; bus services to resume in Mumbai

Some of the employees’ major demands have also been accepted, Ahir said, adding that BEST buses would soon return to the city’s roads.
Last Updated : 21 June 2026, 20:28 IST
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Published 21 June 2026, 20:28 IST
India NewsMumbaiMaharashtraStrikeBest

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