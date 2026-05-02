Betrayal not in my nature, but can't say about tomorrow's circumstances, says Sena (UBT) MP

<p>Parbhani: Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Jadhav has said it is not in his nature to betray those who made him big but he cannot speak on what the circumstances will be tomorrow, leading to buzz that not all is well between him and his party.</p>.<p>Speaking at an event, the three-term MP from Parbhani, in the state's Marathwada region, said politics now is not based on social work but on economic factors, with even voters thinking about how much money they will get.</p>.Maintain discipline in public life, don't compel me to take action: Shinde tells Shiv Sena leaders.<p>"I have always respected the party. I did it yesterday, am doing it today and will continue to do so even tomorrow. I have never betrayed those who made me big. This is not in my nature. But I can't say the same about what will the circumstances be tomorrow," Jadhav said.</p>.<p>Since the Lok Sabha 2024 polls, there has been buzz that a sizable number of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may defect.</p>.<p>The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) has eight MPs in Lok Sabha. </p>