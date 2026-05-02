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Betrayal not in my nature, but can't say about tomorrow's circumstances, says Sena (UBT) MP

Since the Lok Sabha 2024 polls, there has been buzz that a sizable number of Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs may defect.
Last Updated : 02 May 2026, 11:21 IST
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Published 02 May 2026, 11:21 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsShiv Sena (UBT)

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