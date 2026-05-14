‘Bhakti meets Shakti’: Shirdi to emerge as defence manufacturing hub with Rs 1,000 cr project

<p>Mumbai: In what would mark a confluence of ‘Bhakti’ (devotion) and ‘Shakti’ (power), the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/shirdi">Shirdi</a> Defence Manufacturing Complexwill be inaugurated next weekend in the iconic temple town — home to the globally revered <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/sai-baba">Sai Baba </a>shrine that attracts millions of devotees annually — giving a major boost to India’s vision of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/atmanirbhar-bharat">Atmanirbhar Bharat</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/made-in-india">Make in India</a>.</p><p>The 200-acre facility in Shirdi in Ahilyanagar district — involving an initial investment of Rs 1,000 crore and expected to generate employment for 2,000 people — is designed to support advanced manufacturing in critical defence and aerospace segments, reinforcing India’s growing capabilities in indigenous technology and strategic production.</p><p>The project is being executed by NIBE Group.</p><p>The Shirdi DMC will be inaugurated by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rajnath-singh">Defence Minister Rajnath Singh</a> on May 23 in the presence of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/devendra-fadnavis">Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis</a>, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, and Water Resources Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil, who is an eight-time MLA from Shirdi.</p><p>The two-day event will bring together students, aspiring engineers and young innovators, senior government leaders, defence officials, industry experts, MSMEs, investors, and media representatives from across the country.</p><p>“Shirdi represents a confluence of Bhakti (devotion) and Shakti (power); on one hand, it is blessed by the grace of Sai Baba, while on the other we aim to develop Shirdi into a major defence manufacturing hub,” said Vikhe-Patil, who is also the Guardian Minister of Ahilyanagar district.</p><p>Vikhe-Patil thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis for the successful completion of the project's initial phase.</p><p>“While this initiative will significantly bolster India’s military capabilities, it will simultaneously generate large-scale employment opportunities within the region. We aspire to transform Shirdi into a true embodiment of Swadeshi and Atmanirbhar Bharat in the realm of defence technology,” he said.</p>.More than 5 lakh crore defence projects approved carry focus on indigenisation: Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit.<p>“At NIBE Group, we firmly believe that the strength of our nation lies in the ideas, energy, and determination of our students, young engineers, and aspiring entrepreneurs,” said NIBE Ltd Chairman and Managing Director Ganesh Nibe.</p><p>The facility will manufacture artillery shells, drones, explosives, aerospace equipment and other defence systems. “We have the capability to churn out five lakh shells per annum,” said Nibe.</p><p>A key attraction of the event will be a large-scale defence capability display and MSME showcase, where NIBE Group and partner MSMEs will present indigenous technologies, innovative products, and manufacturing solutions. The exhibition will highlight the important role of Indian MSMEs in strengthening the country’s defence supply chain and promoting self-reliance.</p><p>In addition, NIBE Group will inaugurate its Bio-CNG Gas Plant, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainable industrial development and clean energy solutions.</p><p>“The Shirdi project represents NIBE Group’s integrated vision of national security, economic growth, MSME empowerment, employment generation, and environmental responsibility. It is expected to create significant opportunities for local industries and youth while contributing to Maharashtra’s emergence as a leading centre for advanced manufacturing,” said Vikhe-Patil.</p>