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‘Bhakti meets Shakti’: Shirdi to emerge as defence manufacturing hub with Rs 1,000 cr project

The facility will manufacture artillery shells, drones, explosives, aerospace equipment and other defence systems.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 12:44 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 12:44 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghDefenceMahrashtraShirdiSai Baba

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