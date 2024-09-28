Bhiwandi court sentences man to 3 years RI for molesting minor relative

Thane: A court in Maharashtra's Thane district sentenced a man to three years of rigorous imprisonment for molesting his 14-year-old relative.

Additional sessions judge N K Karande of the Bhiwandi sessions court found the 30-year-old accused guilty of charges under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

In an order passed on September 26, the judge also imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on him.