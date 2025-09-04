Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Bhujbal should resign to protect self-respect if he thinks injustice meted out to OBCs: Sanjay Raut

Raut also accused Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of orchestrating the Maratha quota protest to create a challenge before Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Last Updated : 04 September 2025, 12:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 September 2025, 12:58 IST
India NewsMaharashtraSanjay RautEknath ShindeIndian politcsChhagan Bhujbal

Follow us on :

Follow Us