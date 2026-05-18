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Biennial council polls in Maharashtra to test Maha Vikas Aghadi's revival prospects

The elections hold political significance because they will offer the first major indication of whether the Opposition can regain ground after suffering a severe setback in the 2024 Assembly polls.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 12:24 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 12:24 IST
India NewsIndian PoliticsMaharashtra

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