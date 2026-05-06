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Bird flu outbreak reported in Maharashtra's Navapur, culling operations underway

This is the third time in two decades that Navapur is witnessing Bird Flu or avian influenza — the earlier being in 2006 and 2021.
Last Updated : 06 May 2026, 13:23 IST
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Published 06 May 2026, 13:23 IST
India NewsMaharashtraBird FluPoultry farm

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