Bird flu outbreak reported in Maharashtra's Navapur, culling operations underway

<p>Mumbai: The Navapur taluka in Nandurbar — known for its poultry farms along the Maharashtra-Gujarat boundary has once again been hit by a bout of bird flu.</p><p>This is the third time in two decades that Navapur is witnessing Bird Flu or avian influenza — the earlier being in 2006 and 2021. </p><p>Bird Flu — a zoonotic disease — normally spreads in birds but can also infect humans.</p><p>Nandurbar District Collector Dr Mittali Sethi visited Navapur to review the situation. </p>.Mysterious deaths on Atlantic cruise: All about rare rat-borne Hantavirus turning voyage into nightmare.<p>Because of the emerging situation, culling operations are underway in the Navapur taluka. </p><p>The tribal community-dominated Nandurbar district has 38 poultry farms, 27 of which are located in Navapur.</p><p>"Following the detection of Bird Flu in a poultry farm in Navapur, we have constituted 25 teams and 150 staff are currently working at war footing to contain it,” Dr Sethi said. </p><p>Officers of Animal Husbandry department are camping at the site. </p><p>“So far, we have culled 50,000 birds, destroyed eggs, and a large quantity of feed,” she said, adding that since the disease spreads rapidly, poultry owners within a 5-kilometer radius should refrain from buying and selling poultry.</p><p>“Our staff are going door-to-door to check people's health. The administration is making full efforts to gain control over this crisis, and we urge citizens to cooperate with us,” she appealed. </p><p>According to reports, 1.4 lakh chickens would be culled in six farms. </p><p>Samples from chickens in poultry farms and backyard hatcheries were being sent to ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.Total poultry bird population in Navapur is around 10 lakh. </p><p>Navapur Poultry Farm Association President Arief Balesaria admitted that supplies are being hit. "We are assessing the situation," he said.</p>