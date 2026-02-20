<p>Mumbai: Actor Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra has been granted bail in the Rs 150 crore Bitcoin scam case.</p><p>The case dates back to April 2024, when the Enforcement Directorate attached properties worth Rs 97.79 crore belonging to the couple alleging that they had collected large sums of funds in the form of Bitcoins.</p>.Supreme Court grants interim bail to Vikram Bhatt’s wife in Rs 44-crore cheating case.<p>Though Kundra was not arrested during the investigations by the ED, he was summoned last month after the special court took cognizance of the ED’s supplementary chargesheet filed in September 2025.</p><p>His lawyer Prashant Patil on Friday informed the special court that since his custody was not taken during the probe, his custodial interrogation was not necessary. </p><p>Besides, he has always cooperated with the investigators, visited the ED office six times since 2021 and submitted all relevant documents there, he said.</p><p>Considering the submissions, the special court granted bail to Kundra under the BNSS Section 91 and CrPC Section 88. </p><p>Under these, the courts have the power to take a bond for appearance to ensure that the accused remains present in court for future hearings.</p>