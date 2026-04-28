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BJP announces five candidates for Maharashtra MLC polls

Polling for the elections will be held on May 12 from 9 am to 4 pm, and counting of votes will take place at 5 pm the same day.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 16:44 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 16:44 IST
India NewsMaharashtraLegislative Council polls

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