BJP engineered splits in parties started by 'Marathi people': Supriya Sule on Shiv Sena, NCP breaking up

Attacking the BJP further, she said the party demoted the person who was chief minister of the state for five years. Devendra Fadnavis, who headed the government in Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019, was made deputy CM under Shinde by the BJP.

Without naming Fadnavis, the NCP leader said the former was further 'demoted' after he was made to share the post of deputy CM. On July 2, Ajit Pawar became the second deputy CM in the Shinde government.