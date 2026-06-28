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Homeindiamaharashtra

BJP has turned Ram Mandir into a 'shop', betrayed Hindutva, alleges Uddhav Thackeray

Thackeray and other senior leaders of his party are touring the Lok Sabha constituencies of 6 rebel Shiv Sena (UBT) MPs who joined the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on June 22.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:57 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:57 IST
India NewsBJPMaharashtraUddhav ThackerayHindutvaRam Mandir

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