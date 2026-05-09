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'BJP kept up its tradition of giving power to corrupt,' says Sanjay Raut on West Bengal CM; saffron party hits back

The BJP, however, hit back at the Sena (UBT) MP, saying that while allegations against Adhikari have not been proven, Raut himself had been to jail in connection with a case.
Last Updated : 09 May 2026, 09:17 IST
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Published 09 May 2026, 09:17 IST
India NewsBJPWest BengalIndian PoliticsMaharashtraSanjay RautWest Bengal Assembly Elections 2026

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