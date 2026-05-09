<p>Mumbai: With <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/suvendu-adhikari">Suvendu Adhikari</a> taking oath as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/west-bengal">West Bengal</a> Chief Minister, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday hit out at the BJP, alleging that the saffron party kept up its tradition of giving power to corrupt people.</p>.<p>The BJP, however, hit back at the Sena (UBT) MP, saying that while allegations against Adhikari have not been proven, Raut himself had been to jail in connection with a case.</p>.<p>Talking to reporters, Raut said that in a sting operation in 2020, five Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs, including Adhikari, were seen accepting money.</p>.<p>"After that, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided Adhikari (who was then with the TMC), following which he joined the BJP and now he is the CM," Raut said.</p>.'Poribortan Sarkar': Suvendu Adhikari takes oath as West Bengal Chief Minister; state gets its first BJP CM.<p>The stain on Adhikari is yet to be washed, Raut said.</p>.<p>"The BJP has kept up its tradition of giving power to corrupt people. It has to be lauded for this consistency," Raut said.</p>.<p>Adhikari on Saturday took oath as West Bengal's first BJP chief minister, marking a dramatic saffron turn in the state's political history.</p>.<p>The BJP secured 207 seats in the 294-member assembly in the recently concluded elections, ending the Trinamool Congress' 15-year rule and scripting its most significant electoral breakthrough in eastern India.</p>.<p>Reacting to the Sena (UB) leader's allegations, BJP spokesperson Navnath Ban said that while charges against Adhikari have not been proven, Raut has already spent time in jail.</p>.<p>"Suvendu Adhikari has not been found guilty, but Sanjay Raut has been to jail," he said.</p>.<p>Raut was arrested by the ED in August 2022 in connection with a money laundering case linked to the Mumbai Patra Chawl redevelopment project. He spent over three months in jail before being granted bail by a special court.</p>.<p>Ban also accused the erstwhile Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of indulging in corruption during the Covid-19 pandemic.</p>.<p>The BJP leader said cracks in the INDIA bloc were visible with the developments in Tamil Nadu involving the DMK and the Congress.</p>.<p>"Uddhav Thackeray should also be cautious as Congress will stab him as well in the back," he added.</p>.<p>In Tamil Nadu, after the Congress decided to ally with the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) to form a government, the DMK has accused the grand old party of "backstabbing" the alliance at a crucial moment. </p>