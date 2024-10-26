Home
BJP leader makes crass remark about Balasaheb Thorat's daughter; Bawankule condemns comment

Tensions erupted in the Sangamner as Congress workers and Thorat supporters protested by tearing down banners of Vikhe Patil.
PTI
Last Updated : 26 October 2024, 10:33 IST

Published 26 October 2024, 10:33 IST
