BJP-led alliance aims to win all six Mumbai Lok Sabha seats

Mumbai: In the run-up for Lok Sabha elections and under mission ‘Mahavijay 2024’, the first meeting of the Mumbai BJP Lok Sabha Election Steering Committee was held in the presence of Union Minister Anurag Thakur.

In the meeting, BJP was unanimously determined to win all six Lok Sabha seats in Mumbai.

The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Mumbai BJP President and MLA Ashish Shelar at Mumbai BJP’s office in Dadar on Wednesday.

Cabinet minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha, MP Gopal Shetty, MP Manoj Kotak, MP Poonam Mahajan, Lok Sabha Election Steering Committee Coordinator MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar, MLC Pravin Darekar and BJP MLAs and office bearers were present at the meet.

“Mumbai BJP is all geared up for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. And the Mumbai Lok Sabha Election Committee has been formed for this reason. While Ashish Shelar will be the chairman of this committee, MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar will be the convenor and Sanjay Upadhyay, Sunil Rane, Amit Satam and Yogesh Sagar will be the co-convenors,” a BJP spokesperson said.

Also, 36 different departments have been formed, the responsibilities of which have been assigned to various party’s office bearers.

"The Narendra Modi government has undertaken various development works in the country. And efforts are under way to take these development works to the people. For that, review of all the Lok Sabha seats is being undertaken. Meetings of all the super warriors and key office bearers of Lok Sabha and Legislative Assembly constituencies are being held. Emphasis is being laid on building organisational structure. Also, efforts are in place to empower booth committees and to make the initiatives entrusted by the party more comprehensive and successful,” the spokesperson said.

The first meeting of this committee was held on Wednesday.

Later, the core group of this committee held meetings and reviewed all the six Lok Sabha constituencies in Mumbai with updates from the MPs, MLAs, district presidents and general secretaries of the respective constituency.